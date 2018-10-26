Memorial Hospital Testing Portable Device For Heart Failure Patients

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on October 25, 2018 4:47 pm

Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville is testing a portable heart-monitoring device that cardiologists say could improve the lives of heart-failure patients.

The CardioMEMS Heart Failure system uses a sensor implanted in an artery to wirelessly transmit blood pressure and heart rate data to a doctor while the patient stays at home.

Memorial started sending the devices home with test patients in August.

While the devices are currently available only to a very specific set of heart failure patients, researchers are expanding the study to include those with a broader range of symptoms.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the study can call the Sarah Cannon Research Institute at 904-702-6530.

Copyright 2018 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Memorial Hospital
Jacksonville
portable heart device
CardioMEMS Heart Failure
Sarah Cannon Research Institute

