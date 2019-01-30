Marijuana Smoking Legal Battle Put On Hold

By 27 minutes ago
  • WMFE

An appeals court Tuesday put on hold a case challenging the constitutionality of a ban on smoking medical marijuana, as Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes lawmakers to eliminate the ban. 

The 1st District Court of Appeal approved a stay sought by both sides in the lawsuit. Attorneys last week asked the court to postpone the case “through and including March 15.”

The case centers on whether a 2017 law that banned patients from smoking medical marijuana ran afoul of a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized the cannabis treatment for Floridians with debilitating medical conditions.

After a Leon County circuit judge sided with the plaintiffs, the state – under former Gov. Rick Scott – appealed the ruling. But this month, DeSantis said he wanted the Legislature to do away with the ban, and he gave lawmakers until mid-March to address the issue.

DeSantis also has threatened to drop the appeal if lawmakers don’t act. The Senate Health Policy Committee on Monday is scheduled to take up a bill (SB 182), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that would eliminate the smoking ban.

Tags: 
smoking ban
medical marijuana
Gov. Ron DeSantis

Related Content

Second Bill Filed To End Marijuana Smoking Ban

By News Service of Florida 23 hours ago
iStock

With Gov. Ron DeSantis backing the issue, Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed a bill Monday that would eliminate a ban on smoking medical marijuana.

AHCA Secretary Moves Quickly In New Job

By Jan 25, 2019
Twitter

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ choice to run the Agency for Health Care Administration, Mary Mayhew, quickly hit the ground this week in her new job. 

Sides Renew Request To Delay Pot Smoking Case

By Jan 25, 2019

Both sides in a lawsuit challenging Florida’s prohibition on smoking medical marijuana have asked an appeals court for a second time to delay the case. 