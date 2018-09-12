Lawmakers To Discuss State Budget — But Not Governor's Proposal For School Security Funding

By 6 minutes ago
  • Gov. Rick Scott.
    Gov. Rick Scott.
    Miami Herald Archive
Originally published on September 11, 2018 4:02 pm

State lawmakers are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the state's long-term financial outlook. Also notable is what's not on the agenda.

Gov. Rick Scott recently asked legislative leaders to give school districts another shot at money some of them rejected because they didn't want to arm school staff. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission — chaired by House and Senate leaders — won't consider his proposal.

This year, the Legislature allocated $67 million for training armed guards to protect schools. It was part of a larger law passed in the wake of the Parkland shooting that requires a police officer or armed security guard on every campus. Most school districts forfeited the funding, choosing to rely on cops rather than school staff carrying guns.

So Scott, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, wanted lawmakers to distribute the remaining $58 million among school districts for other security costs. Leaders of both houses disagreed with his request, arguing there hasn't been enough time for districts to implement the so-called Guardian program. Also, the funding is not recurring, so lawmakers don't want school districts to hire police officers now who they can't pay in the future.

At a campaign event on Monday, Scott told reporters he was "very disappointed" in lawmakers' decision, according to a recording provided by his staff.

"We worked hard to get a good safety bill after Parkland. I have grandchildren, and all of us who have grandchildren and children are very concerned about school safety," Scott said.

"These are dollars that shouldn't just be sitting in Tallahassee," he said. "They were supposed to be spent on school safety. If they're not going to be spent on the Guardian Program, they ought to be spent on law enforcement officers."

In a letter to Scott last week, incoming Senate president Bill Galvano wrote: "I respectfully disagree with your statement that the $58 million in available funding will go to waste if the proposed budget amendment is not adopted."

He also said he expects the Legislature to continue more potential actions to address school safety concerns following recommendations from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission early next year.

Copyright 2018 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
school resource officers
school safety
Gov. Rick Scott
armed guards
Joint Legislative Budge Commission
legislators
state budget

Related Content

State Commission Considers Whether School Resource Officers Should Have Access To Student Records

By Sep 7, 2018

Commissioners investigating the Parkland school shooting said Thursday that law enforcement school resource officers, or SROs, should play a larger role at schools. 

Florida Sen. Lauren Book, who sits on the commission, asked the group to recommend that SROs be given access to students’ educational and disciplinary records. 

After Schools Reject Money For Arming Staff, Scott Asks Lawmakers To Redirect It Towards Security

By Aug 22, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott is asking state lawmakers to redirect most of the money they allocated for arming and training school staff, since many districts didn’t want to use it.

The Legislature included $67 million in this year’s state budget for the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which would allow for trained armed guards at schools. Named for a victim of the shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, the provision was the most controversial aspect of a larger, $400 million package passed quickly in response to the Feb. 14 massacre.

Senate President Galvano Wants To Revisit School Safety

By By Jim Turner Aug 17, 2018
Florida House/Facebook

As students across Florida start the new school year, incoming Senate President Bill Galvano wants lawmakers to think about expanding the school-safety efforts approved during the 2018 legislative session after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.