Investigation Continues As Dolphin Deaths Rise

By 29 minutes ago
  • Gretchen Lovewell of Mote Marine Laboratory, left, is leading the investigation into an unusually high number of dolphin deaths in the Gulf of Mexico. Researchers are trying to figure out if red tide is the cause.
    Gretchen Lovewell of Mote Marine Laboratory, left, is leading the investigation into an unusually high number of dolphin deaths in the Gulf of Mexico. Researchers are trying to figure out if red tide is the cause.
    Mote Marine Laboratory
Originally published on September 14, 2018 1:35 am

The federal government, with the help of Mote Marine Laboratory, is continuing to investigate a significant spike in dolphin deaths in the Gulf of Mexico -- and they want to know if red tide is playing a part in it.

History seems to be repeating itself, as 283 dolphins died as a result of the last immense red tide bloom from 2005-2006. This time, the alarming number of dolphin deaths led the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to declare what’s known as an Unusual Mortality Event.

NOAA says at least 50 dolphins have died in the Gulf since July.

Several factors are considered when a UME is declared.

“There’s seven different criteria, I think you have to meet two or three of them and we did that with the numbers that we’ve had,” said Gretchen Lovewell, Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program Manager and the on-site coordinator for the investigation.

NOAA has partnered with Mote to see what the cause may be and if there is a connection to red tide.

Lovewell and fellow researchers tested samples from the bodies of 17 recovered dolphins, and 10 tested positive for red tide neurotoxins. Larger animals, like dolphins, can be exposed to those toxins in various ways, including by the consumption of contaminated fish.

“We never want to see animals dying or dead, but we do try to make the most of an unfortunate situation and then learn as much as we can from those dead animals,” said Lovewell.

“It allows us to learn from them so that we can apply what we learn to those populations that are still out there.”

Moving forward, if the number of dolphin deaths continues to rise, Mote will work with their state partners to try and establish a budget for further help.

In addition, Mote is cooperating with groups studyng the deaths of other sea life.

"We're also going to be working really closely with our state partners that are looking at sea turtle and manatee mortalities," Lovewell said.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports, since Nov. 2017, red tide is suspected of causing 965 sea turtle strandings. In addition, 127 manatee strandings were apparently caused by red tide exposure.

The deaths of a pair of pygmy killer whales who beached themselves in shallow waters off Sand Key in August are also suspected to be red tide-related.

Tags: 
Red Tide
algae bloom
dolphin deaths
NOAA
Mote Marine Laboratory

Related Content

Pinellas Cleaning Up Beaches As Red Tide Arrives

By & Sep 11, 2018

Red tide arrived in Pinellas County over the weekend with numerous reports of dead fish along beaches from Fort DeSoto to Clearwater. 

Toxic Blue-Green Algae Blooms In Fort Lauderdale's Waterways

By Sep 10, 2018

Toxic blue-green algae blooms have officially come to Fort Lauderdale.

The green, foul-smelling goop has been sighted in Intracoastal canals, near Annie Beck Park, and the Las Olas Isles neighborhood.  

Adam Weinstein lives on the 15th street canal, and noticed the green floating patches near the dock behind his house two weeks ago.

As Florida Struggles With Algae Blooms, NOAA Research Program Is At Risk

By Aug 31, 2018

As Florida struggles with 'red tide' algae blooms on the west coast and blue-green algae in inland waterways, a federal program to help communities deal with harmful algae outbreaks is set to lose its Congressional authorization at the end of September.