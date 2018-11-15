Independent Review Of Orlando Fire Department Response To Pulse: Policies Were Outdated And Not Foll

By & WMFE 21 minutes ago

The National Police Foundation has issued an independent review of the Orlando Fire Department’s response to the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The report, released Wednesday, largely corroborates an investigation by WMFE and ProPublica released in September finding the Orlando Fire Department failed to prepare adequately for a mass shooting, despite people within the organization sounding the alarm.

Our investigation found that bulletproof vests for firefighters went unused the night of Pulse, despite years of attempts to create a policy on what’s known as a rescue task force. That’s a team of paramedics, guarded by police, that would have had a window to go inside Pulse nightclub to triage and treat shooting victims.

The after-action report from the National Police Foundation also criticized the department for failing to coordinate with police during the shooting, which delayed some victims getting to the hospital. The police foundation also concluded OFD policies were outdated and didn’t follow best practices from other terrorist attacks.

Among the report’s findings:

  1. The report criticized the Orlando Fire Department for not doing its own review of the shooting response.
  2. Orlando Fire Department officers violated their own protocols by not being in the same unified command center with the police department. The lack of communication and coordination “temporarily stalled” the transport of victims to the hospital. It also meant fire rescue was “under-utilized” during Pulse.
  3. Orlando Fire Department’s response was hampered by outdated policies: two not updated since 2001, and a third untouched since 2004. “OFD … must not only train, but also ensure that policies, procedures, protocols and training are put into practice.”
  4. OFD didn’t have adequate policies to address the mental health of first responders. That meant OFD personnel who responded didn’t get one-on-one counseling before being sent home, and many kept running calls after the shooting. Firefighters ended their shifts and went home with no mandatory counseling or schedule for a mental health evaluation.
  5. The shooting also affected the families of first responders. One OFD employee left his phone in his truck and missed 40 calls from his wife.The department did not follow its own guidelines for having a critical incident stress management team in place, and many firefighters said a CISM hadn’t been deployed in decades.

You can read the full National Police Foundation After Action Report on the Orlando Fire Department’s response to the Pulse nightclub shooting here.  In a press release, the city of Orlando says it has updated its active shooter policies since the Pulse nightclub shooting which left 49 dead and more than 50 injured.

A separate, peer-reviewed independent study of Pulse nightclub autopsies concluded 16 victims could have lived had they gotten medical care sooner. WMFE and ProPublica’s investigation can be read here. 

Tags: 
pulse nightclub
Pulse
Orlando Fire Department
National Police Department

Related Content

Orlando Wants Pulse Civil Rights Lawsuit Dismissed

By Sep 18, 2018
WMFE

The city of Orlando is asking a federal judge to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit that was filed on behalf of victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting. 

Organizers Of A Pulse Nightclub Memorial Seek Ideas

By Jul 18, 2018
WMFE

The foundation that's building a memorial at the site of the Pulse shooting in Orlando has issued a request for design ideas to help honor the 49 patrons who were killed at the gay nightclub.

Paramedics Didn’t Enter Pulse To Save Victims. Here’s Why.

By Abe Aboraya/ProPublica Sep 26, 2018
WMFE

The Orlando Fire Department had been working on a plan to respond to a mass shooting. It had even purchased vests filled with tourniquets and special needles to relieve bleeding in the chest. But at the time of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the plan had already sputtered and the vests sat untouched.