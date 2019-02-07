How Did You Sleep? NPR Wants Your Slumber Stories

Getting a good night's rest is easier said than done. NPR's Science Desk is reporting on the science of sleep, and we want to hear from you.

Ask us your questions about winding down, dealing with insomnia and attempts to hack sleep. Share your stories and best tips for getting those precious hours of sleep each night.

Please fill out our form or follow this link to respond. Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we'd love it if you could also send us a voice memo. You can do that in the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org, with "Sleeping Well" in the subject line.

Your response may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. Thanks!

