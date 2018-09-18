Health Officials Warn Residents To Stay Away From Wild Animals Who May Have Rabies

By 6 minutes ago
Originally published on September 17, 2018 3:42 pm

Their last rabies cases may have been two years ago, but Franklin and Gulf County health officials still want area residents to keep their distance from wild animals who may be carriers for the disease.

In Florida, raccoons, bats, foxes, and unvaccinated cats are the animals most frequently diagnosed with rabies. The fatal disease can be transmitted through a scratch or bite. Symptoms can include paralysis, hallucinations, and muscle spasms. Sarah Hinds is the Administrator for the Franklin and Gulf County Health Department. She says vaccinating all pets is key.

“We want to make sure you have your veterinarian vaccinate all your dogs, your cats, your ferrets, your horses, against rabies, and make sure you follow your veterinarian’s instructions for revaccination,” she said. “You want to avoid contact with wild or stray animals. You never want to feed wild or stray animals, no matter how cute they may look. Avoid attracting them with outdoor food sources, like if you leave a dog bowl out.”

If a pet is attacked by a wild animal, Hinds says it’s important to examine them for injuries with gloves on.

If an animal bites or scratches a person, they should immediately scrub the wound with soap and water. Then, Hinds says they need to go to a doctor or the nearest hospital. World Rabies Day is September 28.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner.

Copyright 2018 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
rabies
franklin county
raccooms
raccoon attack

Related Content

Sun City Center Woman Being Treated After Attack By Rabid Bat

By Jul 20, 2018
University of Florida / Wikimedia Commons

A Florida woman who was helping a friend into a car at a large retirement community felt something hit her arm but thought nothing of it until she went home and found a bat clinging to her arm.

Rabid Raccoon Attacks In Palm Beach County, Officials Advise Caution

By May 10, 2018

Following a rabid raccoon attack, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is advising residents to be careful around wild animals.

The raccoon in question scratched and bit a worker in the community of Breakers West last week. The attack was reported to the county. A local trapper caught the animal, which then tested positive for rabies.

The victim of the raccoon attack started a five-shot course of rabies vaccines.

This is the fourth confirmed rabid animal case in Palm Beach County this year.

Swiss Couple That Handled Rabid Bat In Florida Located

By Jan 28, 2018
Andrew Codrington / Flickr

State public health officials say a Swiss couple who recently handled a bat in East Naples that turned out to have rabies have been located and are getting medical attention.