Health Care Top Issue For Florida Voters

More than the economy, immigration and gun reform, healthcare is the number one issue for Republicans and Democrats heading to the polls in Florida this November.

According to a new tracking poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 59 percent of Florida residents want to expand Medicaid, but voters differ on specific issues.

Senior survey analyst Ashley Kirzinger said 31% Republicans support repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“Republicans are really rallying behind this position in the same way Democrats are not,” said Kirzinger.

Polling numbers show Democrats divided on issues like supporting a national health plan, wanting to expand Medicaid, or wanting to protect pre-existing conditions.

With 20 percent of Florida’s population over the age of 65, health care — as a top voting issue — is on par with the national voting trend heading into the midterms.

The Kaiser Family Foundation surveyed 599 Florida residents were surveyed from September 19 to October 2.