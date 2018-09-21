FWC Confirms Red Tide And Fish Kills In Northwest Florida Counties

By 2 hours ago
Originally published on September 20, 2018 4:14 pm

Fish kills and Red Tide blooms are being observed in more Florida counties, most recently in Northwest Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reports Red Tide blooms have now been spotted in Santa Rosa, Gulf, and Bay counties. The commission says Bay county has a “medium” concentration of the organism that causes Red Tide. There are also fish kills in Walton, Bay, and Gulf counties, along with reports of respiratory problems due to Red Tide in Gulf county.

The Florida Department of Health’s Joe Scully says, “The first thing is if you have any chronic respiratory issues you should definitely avoid areas where Red Tide is present; so asthma, COPD, emphysema, bronchitis.”

Neither organization could comment on the exact location of the Red Tide blooms.

Copyright 2018 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
Red Tide
Florida Fish and Wildlife
Walton County
Bay County
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

New Outbreak Of Red Tide Shows Up In Northwest Florida

By Sep 20, 2018
Stephen Splane / WUSF Public Media

Another part of Florida is dealing with an outbreak of the toxic algae bloom known as red tide.

Media outlets report that red tide has now showed up in northwest Florida. 

State Funnels More Money To Addressing Water Woes

By Sep 19, 2018
WMFE

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is pumping another $4 million into efforts to help local communities suffering from red tide and a massive algae outbreak, raising spending to $13 million for the water problems.

The agency’s money will be used in Pinellas, Manatee, Collier, Sarasota, Lee and Martin counties.

Florida Beaches Deal With Red Tide On Gulf, Feces In Miami

By Sep 17, 2018
Amy Green / WMFE

It was a rough week for Florida's beaches, with a resurgence of red tide on the Gulf Coast and returning feces-related problems in South Florida.