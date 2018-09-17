Free Diabetes Prevention Programs Start This Month

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is offering a free prevention program for people who are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.



The main purpose of the prevention program is to train people to form healthy habits. Sessions will feature a lifestyle coach, who will offer suggestions on what to buy when grocery shopping or when eating in restaurants, how to exercise, and how to cope with stress.

“The diabetes prevention program is a one year program with 26 sessions throughout the year,” according to Andrea Giraldo, Health Educator with the Florida Department of Health. “We make it a year because we are trying to make lifestyle changes, so it takes time for you to adapt into a new lifestyle.”

Some of the factors that could increase the risk for Type 2 diabetes include having a family member with diabetes, participating in physical activity less than three times a week, or being over the age of 45 years.

“The people that qualify (for the program) are those that have high risk of developing type 2 diabetes or those that have been diagnosed with prediabetes by your healthcare provider, and you must be 18 years of age or older,” Giraldo said.

Three separate sessions of classes are scheduled to begin on September 18, 26, and 27.

The best way to register or get more information on the sessions, including locations, is to call 813-807-8015, Ext. 7111. Classes are limited to 15 participants and Spanish classes will also be provided.

