Former Healthy Kids Chief Joins Dental Firm

MCNA Dental, a managed-care company that was recently awarded a five-year Medicaid contract, has hired former Florida Healthy Kids Corp. director Rose Naff as its vice president of operations.

According to a social-media post, Naff was hired by the company in September.

Naff most recently worked as director of the Division of Medical Services for the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Arkansas split Medicaid policy and operations, and Naff focused on the operations side. She left Arkansas in July.

Naff is best known in Florida as the former executive director of the Florida Healthy Kids program, where she worked for 18 years.

She later ran the Florida Health Choices program, which the Legislature created to try to serve as a health-care marketplace. The program shut down after it ran out of money and was unable to stake out a role in Florida’s insurance market after passage of the federal Affordable Care Act.

MCNA is a Fort Lauderdale-based firm that provides dental care to Medicaid patients in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Arkansas and Utah, according to its website.

MCNA Dental led a legislative fight to carve dental care out from the broader Medicaid managed-care program. The Agency for Health Care Administration signed dental contracts with three companies --- MCNA Dental, Dentaquest and Liberty --- all of which will operate statewide.