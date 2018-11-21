Flu Season Has Been Slow Across Florida, Experts Recommend Getting Vaccinated To Stay Healthy

Experts say the number of flu cases could rise over the holidays as people share germs along with turkey dinners. A flu shot and good hygiene practices are crucial to staying healthy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Lynnette Brammer leads the Domestic Influenza Surveillance team. They measure the number of new flu cases around the county. She says it’s been a slow year so far for the virus, but that could change over Thanksgiving when people come in close contact with family and friends.

“So for that reason we like to remind everybody, the best way to prevent flu is to get vaccinated. That will protect you but also your loved ones, your family, that you’re visiting.”

Florida Department of Health’s Alvina Chu says that’s why the CDC recommends everyone as young as six months of age with no contraindications get the shot.

“There are certain persons who are at higher risk," she said. "Those include the very young, the very old, and those who are immune compromised who should get the vaccine.”

Chu says hosts can clean surfaces that people may come in contact with like tables, phones and television remotes to help stop the spread of the disease, while guests can practice frequent hand-washing and cover their mouths if they have to cough or sneeze.