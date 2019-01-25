Flu Cases On The Rise In Miami-Dade And Monroe Counties

We're well into flu season and South Floridians are feeling it.

The Florida Department of Health tracks new flu cases and outbreaks, and according to its weekly report, flu is on the rise in Monroe and Miami-Dade counties. And while most of Florida is reporting new flu cases, the rates appear stable in Broward and even dropping in Palm Beach.

At its worst, flu can lead to hospitalization and even death--especially in older people, pregnant women and small children. Two Florida children have died from flu this season.

State officials are encouraging people to get their flu shots, particularly if they spend time with people who are vulnerable to infection. It's not too late to get the shot. So far, two of the most common flu strains found in Florida are the ones prevented by this year's vaccine.

