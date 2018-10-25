Florida Zika Cases Climb To 84

With most of the cases concentrated in Southwest and Southeast Florida, the state has received reports of at least 84 cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus this year, according to the Florida Department of Health website.

The 84 cases reported as of Monday represent a continued gradual increase.

For example, 80 cases had been reported as of Oct. 16.

The majority of cases are in the Southern part of the state, with Collier County reporting 32 cases as of Monday and Miami-Dade County reporting 24 cases.

Also, Broward County had reported six cases, while Palm Beach County had reported four and Lee County had reported one, the Department of Health website said.

Zika is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

The Department of Health said 82 of the 84 cases are considered “travel” related --- generally meaning people were infected elsewhere and brought the disease into the state.

The other two cases were classified as having “undetermined” origin, with both of those cases involving people in Miami-Dade County.

Orange County has the third-largest number of cases in the state, with 10.

Other counties with reported cases have been Osceola, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando and Walton.