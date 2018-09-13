Florida Prison Officials Open New Mental Health Facility In Wakulla For Inmates

Originally published on September 12, 2018 6:10 pm

The Florida Department of Corrections has opened a new mental health facility in Wakulla County.

The Residential Continuum of Care treatment facility will be housed at the Wakulla Correctional Institution Annex. With four dorms, it’s set to house up to 540 inmates.  According to Prison Chief Julie Jones, this new mental healthcare facility is more than two years in the making.

“One of our biggest liabilities right now in the prison system is mental health and the increase in our severely mentally ill inmates,” she said, speaking to WFSU last year. “But, if we can stabilize our inmate population and get them healthier mentally, they go back to community and communities are safer.”

In addition to emotional support dogs, the RCC mental health facility will also include art and music therapy, life skill training, and basic education.

