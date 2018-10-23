Florida Governor Defends His Health Care Record In New Ad

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is launching a new statewide television ad meant to blunt criticism over the Republican governor's health care record.

In the ad Scott recounts how his family struggled to get health care when he was growing up. He says he supports "forcing insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions" because of his own experiences.

Scott's ad comes even though Florida is one of the states suing to overturn parts of the federal health care law that includes consumer protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Scott has also consistently opposed the overhaul known as "Obamacare."

Scott has contended that Attorney General Pam Bondi sued without any input from his administration. Yet the governor has not asked her to drop the lawsuit.

Democrats have criticized Scott over the lawsuit.