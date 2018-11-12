Florida, Georgia Water War Will Enter New Phase Next Year

By 2 hours ago
  • Davide Restivo / Wikimedia Commons
Originally published on November 9, 2018 5:03 pm

Florida and Georgia have until the end of January to file new arguments in the legal fight over water use impacting the Apalachicola River system.

The special master overseeing the long-running water wars case is Paul J. Kelly, a senior judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kelly set a January 31 deadline for initial briefs and a February 28 deadline for replies.

Florida’s request for additional evidence-gathering was denied however.

According to Kelly, “ample evidence” already exists from prior litigation.

Kelly is the second special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court to handle the disagreement.

Florida alleges Georgia’s overconsumption of water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system is harming the state’s Apalachicola Bay oyster industry.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter @cydwjctnews.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2018 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
Apalachicola Bay
water wars
water use
Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin

Related Content

Florida Gets A Second Shot In Ongoing 'Water War' With Georgia

By Jun 28, 2018

The people and businesses that depend on the Apalachicola Bay just got a break from the U.S. Supreme Court—keeping a long running lawsuit over water use alive.

Conference Aims To Make Apalachicola River Health A National Conversation

By Ryan Dailey Mar 16, 2018

A conference in Tallahassee is bringing together political officials, academics and conservation agencies who hope to make the Apalachicola River’s health a national discussion.