Florida Feeds Florence Victims

By 12 minutes ago
  • A Florida famer cuts the crop and turns it over to dry as he makes his way across the field.
    A Florida famer cuts the crop and turns it over to dry as he makes his way across the field.
    USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service / Wikimedia Creative Commons

Florida has provided more than 180,000 pounds of fruits, vegetables, meats and grains to victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam announced Thursday. 

Putnam’s state Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services’ Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness provided more than 122,000 pounds of fruits, vegetables and juice; nearly 46,000 pounds of meat, poultry and fish; and more than 12,000 pounds of whole grains and pasta, the agency said in a press release Thursday.

Delivery of the food to disaster relief sites and shelters set up for the storm, which made landfall south of Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 14, was coordinated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Putnam’s office.

North Carolina officials blame 36 deaths on the storm, which caused catastrophic flooding.

