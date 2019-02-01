Florida Fails to Reduce Tobacco Consumption

By Bruno Halpern 1 hour ago
  • A man puffs out vapor from an e-cigarette.
    A man puffs out vapor from an e-cigarette.
    Vaping360 / Flickr
Originally published on January 30, 2019 6:08 pm

A new report from the American Lung Association shows how Florida stacks up when it comes to reducing tobacco use. 

Florida must do more to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to "The State of Tobacco Control."

The report states that more than 480,000 people die every year in the U.S. due to tobacco usage. Tobacco remains the nation's leading cause of preventable death and disease.

Florida earned failing grades in its effort to reduce tobacco consumption.

One of the main reasons was the epidemic-level rise of e-cigarette use among high school students. From 2017 to 2018, it increased by 78 percent. That means more than a million kids are smoking e-cigarettes.

The American Lung Association is calling on the Florida Legislature to enact Amendment 9, approved by voters last year, which expands current smoke-free protections to include e-cigarettes, or vaping.

Copyright 2019 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags: 
American Lung Association
tobacco
Tobacco Free Florida

Related Content

Vaping Soars Among High School Students; Concern Grows Among Duval Educators

By Jan 31, 2019

A new “State of Tobacco Control” report from the American Lung Association concludes there has been a 78 percent increase in high school e-cigarette use over the last year.

No-Smoking Rule For Federally-Subsidized Public Housing Goes Info Effect

By Jul 31, 2018

Smoking in federally-subsidized public housing is now prohibited.

Florida Smokers Puff More Than Counterparts

By & Christine Sexton Aug 22, 2018
Pixabay

Slightly more than 13 percent of Florida adults smoked in 2017, but they go through more tobacco than average smokers nationally, a draft report given Tuesday to Florida health officials shows.