Fifth West Nile Virus Case Confirmed In Bay County

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on September 24, 2018 5:17 pm

There’s now another case of the West Nile Virus in Bay County, bringing the total to five.

Bay County health officials first confirmed two cases in July, and then two more in August.

And, officials add this additional case is increasing their concern for residents, who can contract the disease from mosquitoes.

Symptoms can range from high fever and headache to a coma and paralysis.

Health officials encourage everyone to drain any standing water from inside and outside their home. Those are places where mosquitoes particularly like to breed.

Officials also urge residents to cover their skin with clothing or repellent.

Local health officials as well as mosquito control officials say they’re continuing to monitor the situation and taking preventative measures as well.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner.

Copyright 2018 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
West Nile virus
West Nile
mosquito-borne illness
Bay County

Related Content

Fourth Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Duval County

By Sep 18, 2018

The Duval County Health Department Monday issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Duval County.

Zika Cases Continue Inching Up In Florida

By Sep 5, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

Florida has had 66 reported cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus this year, with the number increasing slightly during the past three weeks, according to information posted on the state Department of Health website. 

Bay County Health Officials Confirm Fourth West Nile Virus Case

By Aug 30, 2018

Bay County now has a fourth human case of West Nile Virus.