'Fetal Heartbeat' Bill Emerges In Senate

  Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala
    Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala
A controversial abortion measure known as the “fetal heartbeat bill” has been filed in the Florida Senate, mirroring a bill filed last month in the House. 

Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, filed the proposal (HB 792) on Wednesday for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

The proposal would bar doctors from performing abortions after fetal heartbeats have been detected. In a prepared statement Thursday, Baxley pointed to the number of abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

“It’s time for us to face our history of the last 46 years and the 60 million faces of our offspring that we have extinguished,” Baxley said. “The heartbeat has always been the clear signal of the presence of life, and that life must be protected.”

Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, filed an identical bill (HB 235) last month, drawing opposition from abortion-rights supporters.

Similar legislation has drawn heavy debate in other states and, in some cases, has led to legal battles about whether it violates abortion rights. An Iowa judge, for example, ruled last month that the state’s fetal-heartbeat law was unconstitutional.

What Is The Future Of Abortion Restrictions In Florida?

By Jessica Weiss Jan 22, 2019

With six weeks until the start of the Legislative session, a Republican state representative from Pensacola introduced a bill last week that would ban abortions if a doctor detects a fetal heartbeat. That usually happens about six weeks into a pregnancy, often before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

Reproductive rights activists have denounced the law, calling it the latest in a series of assaults on a woman’s right to choose. Others point out its unconstitutionality.

A State Representative Filed A Bill That Would Ban Abortions Once A Heartbeat Is Detected.

By editor Jan 19, 2019

A pro-life state lawmaker wants to ban abortions in Florida once a heartbeat is detected.

Republican House Member, Mike Hill, filed the bill that also makes it a third-degree felony for any physician who violates the proposed law. 

Hearing Set On Abortion Waiting Period

By Jan 18, 2019
p1 lawyer / Flickr

A state appeals court will hear arguments in March about the constitutionality of a 2015 law that would require women to wait 24 hours before having abortions.