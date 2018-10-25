FEMA Rolls Out Walk-In Centers But Nothing Yet For Bay & Gulf Counties

FEMA is beginning to open walk-in centers in storm-damaged parts of Florida’s panhandle. Here, residents can apply for assistance and ask questions. Several counties affected by Hurricane Michael now have open centers, but there are none yet in the two places most affected by the disaster: Bay and Gulf Counties.



FEMA’S Nikki Gaskins says it’s up to the state and local governments to determine where FEMA sets up.

“We are a part of a team, we’re not managing the show. We’re working closely with local municipalities [and] the state.”

So far, FEMA has walk-in sites established in Leon, Gadsden, Liberty, Holmes, Franklin and Washington counties. Yet there are no sites in Bay and Gulf counties, two of the hardest hit.

A spokeswoman for the state says, "plans are being finalized and an announcement will be made as soon as we have more information."

The present FEMA Walk-in sites are:

Liberty County: Veterans Memorial Park at 10405 Northwest Theo Jacobs Way.

Gadsden County: Old Gretna Elementary School at 706 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The AG Center in Washington County

The LeRoy Collins Library in Leon County

The University Extension Office in Marianna

The Carrabelle Public Library in Franklin

All are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Additional information can be found on FloridaDisaster.org

