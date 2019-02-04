Feds Approve Moratorium On Medicaid Home-Health Providers

By News Service of Florida 24 minutes ago
The federal government has approved the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration’s request for a six-month ban on any new or pending applications from home health-care providers that want to participate in the Medicaid program.

The moratorium, established to help ferret out fraud, does not apply to home health agencies that already were part of a Medicaid managed-care network as of Wednesday, the state said in an email to Medicaid providers Friday afternoon.

The temporary ban, approved Wednesday, is not the only moratorium on provider enrollment in Florida’s $29 billion Medicaid program. The state health agency last year imposed a temporary ban on enrollment of new behavioral-analysis providers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The moratorium was extended for an additional six months on Nov. 9.

Medicaid
Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA)

