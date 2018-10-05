Federal Changes Take Aim At Opioid Abuse

By 50 minutes ago
  • Daylina Miller/Health News Florida

The federal government is changing rules about how it helps with treatment for substance-abuse disorders, including requiring screening new Medicare beneficiaries for opioid abuse.

The bipartisan legislation, which passed the U.S. Senate by a 98-1 vote Wednesday and is headed to President Donald Trump, also requires the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to identify beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Part D with a history of opioid-related overdoses so they can be included in the Medicare Part D Drug Management Program. Part D is the Medicare prescription-drug benefit.

The bill also would expand the use of telehealth services for the treatment of substance-abuse disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Among other provisions, the bill would increase the number of health-care providers who can prescribe or dispense medication-assisted treatment.

U.S, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla, supported the bill. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah was the lone no vote. Read a summary of the bill.

Tags: 
opioids
opioid abuse
Medicare
U.S. Senate
Medicare Part D
opioid treatment

Related Content

Use Of Drug Database Increases Amid Opioid Fight

By By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Sep 21, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

One of Florida’s main weapons to thwart “doctor shopping” has been expanding substantially after the passage of a tough new law aimed at addressing the continuing opioid crisis.

Patients With Chronic Pain Feel Caught In An Opioid Prescribing Debate

By editor Jul 8, 2018

It started with a rolled ankle during a routine training exercise.

Shannon Hubbard never imagined it was the prologue to one of the most debilitating pain conditions known to exist, called ­­­­­­­complex regional pain syndrome.

It's a condition that causes the nervous system to go haywire, creating pain disproportionate to the actual injury. It can also affect how the body regulates temperature and blood flow.

You Can Now Text To Get Help For Opioid Addiction In Central Florida

By By Danielle Prieur Jun 1, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

People with addiction to opioids and their support network can get instant, anonymous help in seeking treatment. 