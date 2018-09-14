False Fire Alarms Triggering Bad Memories At Parkland School

False fire alarms at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been triggering memories of a mass shooting that killed 17 on Valentine's Day.

Broward County school officials say the Parkland school has had a code red drill, two fire drills and five false alarms since school started Aug. 15. Officials say three alarms sounded when students pulled the fire alarm.

Superintendent Robert Runcie tweeted Wednesday that officials are working with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department to "resolve" the fire alarm issues. He says fire officials will be assigned to the school to monitor fire alarm panels.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that on some days, two fire alarms have sounded. That's the same pattern as the day of the shooting when the alarm was set off during the shooting.

