Experts Say Florida's Foster Kid Population Growing At Alarming Rate

By 35 minutes ago
Originally published on September 25, 2018 9:59 pm

Florida’s foster kid population is growing at an alarming rate. That’s part of what will be discussed during an upcoming webinar.

Over the past couple of years, the number of kids entering Florida’s foster care system has increased by about 11 percent—in part because of opioid addicted parents. That’s according to Florida Guardian ad Litem Executive Director Alan Abramowitz.

“Most children that come into care is due to neglect, not the abuse, and a lot of it deals with mental health issues, substance abuse, but we have experts in every community that know how to work with families…that we may be able to keep these children together by finding these family’s needs so the children can be with their parents,” he said.

On Friday, Abramowitz will be doing a presentation called “Keeping Foster Children Safe and Ensuring their Well-Being.” It will be during an 11 a.m. webinar hosted by advocacy group, “The Children’s Campaign.” Other presentations will include looking at girls in Florida's juvenile justice system and looking at the number of kids tried as adults in court. Click here to register.

Tags: 
foster care
opioid addiction
opioid parents
foster kids

