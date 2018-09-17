Environmentalists Press To Keep National Conservation Fund

By 1 hour ago
  • The Florida Scenic Trail
    The Florida Scenic Trail
    US Forest Service
Originally published on September 16, 2018 7:44 pm

A national conservation fund that has been around for more than 50 years may not be around much longer. Environmental advocates from around the country - includling Florida - are pressuring Congress to renew the program.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund uses royalties from off-shore oil and gas leases to preserve tens of thousands of parks, wilderness areas and public lands. In Florida, it's raised an estimated $1 billion.

But it's scheduled to sunset at the end of September. Preston Robertson is with the Florida Wildlife Federation.

"Then they take that money and they spread it around the United States - including Florida, of course - and they put it to work for conservation projects," he said. "And there are little projects all over Florida that have benefitted from the Land and Water Conservation Fund."

He says one barrier to making the program permanent is the environment has become another tug of war between Republicans and Democrats.

"It's unfortunate to me that we don't see that we need to take environmental integrity and sustainability," he said. "We need to take that off the battlefield. We should all support that - not only for ourselves, but for our economy and our children."

Robertson says members of Congress are being lobbied to set aside their differences and to reauthorize the fund permanently.

Tags: 
Land and Water Conservation Fund
conservation
conservation land
conservationists
Florida Wildlife Federation

Related Content

Scott, Cabinet Eye Land Conservation Projects

By May 10, 2018
Tampa Bay Times

Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Cabinet are expected next month to consider whether to spend nearly $11 million to help limit future development on four ranches and farms in four counties.

The proposals would add 8,388 acres to the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, which through the use of “conservation easements” restricts future development but allows owners to continue using land for such things as agricultural operations.

U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Awards $26 Million In Grants For Florida Conservation

By editor Mar 21, 2018

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials are in Gadsden County to present more than 26 million dollars to Florida’s conservation agency. The funds will go to boost conservation, purchase land and build recreation facilities in parks like Gadsden’s Joe Budd Youth Conservation Center.