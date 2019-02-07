Doctor, Nursing Facility Under Fire For Kickback Scheme

By The Associated Press 16 minutes ago
  • Wikimedia Commons

An orthopedic surgeon, a nursing facility and several health care executives will pay $1.5 million to settle federal allegations of a kickback scheme involving Medicare and TRICARE patients.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Dr. Kenneth Krumins agreed to pay $500,000, while Conway Lakes Health & Rehabilitation Center, its Atlanta-based management company Clear Choice Health, and three executives -- Matthew File, Jeffrey Cleveland and Geoffrey Fraser -- will collectively pay $1 million.

The Justice Department says Krumins was paid under a sham "medical director" agreement to refer patients to Conway Lakes in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Special Agent Shimon R. Richardson at the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General says such an arrangement "corrupts physician decision making" and undermines public trust in health care.

Tags: 
Kickback scheme
Medicare
TRICARE
Conway Lakes Health & Rehabilitation Center

Related Content

Medicare To Cut Payments To Nursing Homes Whose Patients End Up Back In The Hospital

By Jordan Rau Dec 1, 2018

The federal government took a new step this week to reduce avoidable hospital readmissions of nursing home patients. The move targets the homes' bottom lines by lowering a year's worth of payments to nearly 11,000 nursing homes, and giving bonuses to nearly 4,000 others.

These financial incentives, determined by each home's readmission rates, significantly expand Medicare's effort to pay medical providers based on the quality of care instead of just the number or condition of their patients.

New Medicare Advantage Benefits Are Supposed To Help Seniors Stay Out Of The Hospital

By editor Nov 9, 2018

For some older adults, private Medicare Advantage plans next year will include a host of new benefits, such as transportation to medical appointments, home-delivered meals, wheelchair ramps, bathroom grab bars, or air conditioners for asthma sufferers.

But the new benefits will not be widely available, and they won't be easy to find, during this fall's enrollment period.

Of the 3,700 plans across the country next year, only 273 in 21 states will offer at least one. About 7 percent of Advantage members — 1.5 million people — will have access, Medicare officials estimate.

GOP Revives Medicare Scare Tactics As Election Nears

By Oct 30, 2018

Once again, Medicare is moving front and center in this fall's campaigns.

Throughout the election season, Democrats have been criticizing Republicans over votes and lawsuits that would eliminate insurance protections for pre-existing conditions for consumers.

But now Republicans are working to change the health care conversation with a tried-and-true technique used by both parties over the years: telling seniors their Medicare coverage may be in danger.