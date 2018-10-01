Dissenters Protest DeSantis Over ACA Stance

By By Danielle Prieur / Health News Florida 1 hour ago
  • Protesters outside a Ron DeSantis campaign stop hold signs calling on healthcare coverage for all.
    Protesters outside a Ron DeSantis campaign stop hold signs calling on healthcare coverage for all.
    Danielle Prieur / WMFE

Parents of children with pre-existing conditions protested outside a gubernatorial candidate’s campaign stop in Central Florida this weekend. Sophia Cauley was among them.

She held a sign that read “DeSantis Care is a Disaster” outside the Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis’ rally at Iglesia Nacion de Fe in Kissimmee on Saturday.

The day had special significance for her because: “I have a daughter Fiona Carter who five years ago today passed away from sickle cell anemia due to not being able to get healthcare,” Cauley said.

That’s why she says she supports Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum who wants to pass a law prohibiting insurers from denying people with pre-existing people coverage or raising their premiums if Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Inside the church, Ron DeSantis’ running mate Jeannette Nunez spoke about their solution: a new healthcare plan they’re rolling out in a few days that they say will give patients the option to choose the plan that works best for them.

“Congressman DeSantis and I are going to be rolling out our healthcare platform. We want to make sure because don’t just have access or affordability but quality,” Nunez said. 

Currently people with pre-existing conditions are protected under ACA. But a lawsuit that Florida is a part of along with 19 other states could change that if it finds the healthcare law unconstitutional.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates there are more than 3 million nonelderly adults who could be affected if ACA is repealed.

Tags: 
ACA
2018 Gubernatorial Race
Ron DeSantis
Andrew Gillum

Related Content

Poll: Most Americans In Favor Of Keeping Protections For Pre-Existing Conditions

By By Danielle Prieur Sep 6, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds that 75 percent of Americans support protections for people with pre-existing conditions under the Affordable Care Act

What's At Stake In The Latest Affordable Care Act Court Battle

By editor Sep 4, 2018

Wednesday is looking like yet another pivotal day in the life-or-death saga that has marked the history of the Affordable Care Act.

Where The Gubernatorial Candidates Stand On Health Care

By Sep 13, 2018

When it comes to health care, Democratic candidate for Governor Andrew Gillum and his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis couldn't be further apart.