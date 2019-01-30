Disney World Worker Has Hepatitis A, No Others Ill

Health officials in Florida say a worker at a Walt Disney World restaurant has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, but no other colleagues or visitors have gotten sick. 

Authorities said that the virus was confirmed last week in a food service worker at the Hoop-Dee-Doo musical revue at the resort's Fort Wilderness Campground.

The health department has been vaccinating co-workers this week and last week.

Disney World spokeswoman Erica Ettori said in an email the employee hasn't worked at the restaurant since being diagnosed and won't return until being cleared by the Department of Health.

The restaurant remains open. She says it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized in an abundance of caution.

The virus can cause liver disease and is spread from contact with things contaminated by stool.

