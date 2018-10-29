Day Care Centers To Open At Schools After Hurricane Michael

In Florida, schools have yet to reopen in an area heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael, and the biggest roadblocks have been securing housing and child care for teachers and staff. So the Bay District Schools are opening child-care sites as classes resume early next month.

The district also is holding a job fair Tuesday to hire qualified child-care credentialed workers.

Many child care centers were damaged when the hurricane tore through the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10.

District communications director Sharon Michalik tells the News Heraldthat the sites will be set up at several locations, so that one will be close by wherever a district employee works.

