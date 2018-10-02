Congress Allows Fund That Supports Florida Parks And Natural Areas To Expire

Time has run out for a program that's provided funding to more than 180 natural areas in Florida.

Sunday, Sept. 30 was the deadline for Congress to reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Money from the fund is used to create and maintain city, county and state parks, marinas, protected forests and historic battlefields in Florida and across the country. The fund is supported by fees on offshore oil and gas drilling.

In a statement, members of the Save the Land and Water Conservation Fund -- a national coalition of more than 1,000 conservation and recreation organizations -- said they're "cautiously optimistic" Congress will reauthorize the fund eventually.

But for now, no money is being put aside for the fund's parks and projects.