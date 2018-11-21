CDC Warns Of Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

By 16 minutes ago
  • Romaine lettuce
    Romaine lettuce
    Rainer Zenz / Wikimedia Commons
Originally published on November 20, 2018 5:08 pm

A second E. coli outbreak associated with romaine lettuce has public health officials warning against eating the leafy green vegetable.

The Food and Drug Administration said 32 people in 11 states have gotten sick.

While none of the cases is in Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges all consumers not to eat it, retailers not to sell it and restaurants not to serve it until researchers get some answers.

The last  E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce ended October 31.

E. coli bacteria produce toxins that can cause severe illness in some people.

Additional information is available on the CDC's website.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter @cydwjctnews.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2018 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
lettuce
romaine lettuce
E. coli
CDC

Related Content

FDA: Infected Lettuce At U.S. Restaurants Traced To Mexico

By Aug 3, 2013

The FDA said Saturday it would step up its surveillance of "green leafy products" from Mexico, after a rare parasite linked to a lettuce supplier there caused illness in more than 400 people in 16 U.S. states.

The parasite, known as cyclosporiasis, was first identified at Olive Garden and Red Lobster restaurants in Iowa and Nebraska and has since been discovered in Texas and numerous other states.

What Sparked An E. Coli Outbreak In Lettuce? Scientists Trace A Surprising Source

By Aug 29, 2018

The illnesses started appearing in late March. Here and there, across the country, people were checking themselves in to hospitals, sick from toxic E. coli bacteria. At least 200 people got sick. Five of them died.

Romaine Lettuce Outbreak Update: 149 Sick In 29 States

By May 10, 2018
Joe Buckingham

Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.