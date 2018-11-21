CDC Warns Of Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

A second E. coli outbreak associated with romaine lettuce has public health officials warning against eating the leafy green vegetable.



The Food and Drug Administration said 32 people in 11 states have gotten sick.

While none of the cases is in Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges all consumers not to eat it, retailers not to sell it and restaurants not to serve it until researchers get some answers.

The last E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce ended October 31.

E. coli bacteria produce toxins that can cause severe illness in some people.

Additional information is available on the CDC's website.

