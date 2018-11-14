Brevard Gets A Break From Red Tide

By Amy Green / WMFE 1 hour ago
  • Red Tide is believed to be behind this fish kill in Cocoa Beach.
    Red Tide is believed to be behind this fish kill in Cocoa Beach.
    Courtesy of Brevard County

Red tide appears to be clearing in Brevard County.

For now some residents on Florida's east coast are breathing easier.

Recent tests show only background concentrations of red tide in Brevard County.

Tony Sasso of the advocacy group Keep Brevard Beautiful says the air is easier to breathe and fewer dead fish are washing up on county beaches.

“We’re getting a little breather, and hopefully that continues forever, for at least a while, anyway.”

It is not known how long the reprieve will last, although cooler temperatures are believed the temper the toxic algae’s growth.

Elsewhere in the state red tide continues to persist, especially in southwest Florida.

Tags: 
Red Tide
algae
algae blooms
Brevard County
Cocoa Beach

Related Content

South Florida Company Addressing Algal Blooms With Plastic Beads

By Nov 6, 2018

A South Florida environmental technology company has a plan to fight the state's blue-green algae problems with microscopic plastic beads. 

Green Water Solution is one of four finalists for the George Barley Water Prize, a $10 million award started by the Everglades Foundation to address toxic algae blooms through new technologies. The prize is intended to fund a technology that can be used around the globe to reduce phosphorus contamination in water.

Marine Researchers Pitch Projects To Boaters At Boat Show

By Nov 2, 2018
Amy Green/WMFE

A collaboration of marine researchers presented their research projects at the Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show Thursday, in hopes of finding funds and support among boaters with a stake in the state's waterways.  

Pinellas County Now Gives Red Tide Respiratory Forecasts

By Oct 31, 2018

Pinellas County is publishing regular respiratory forecasts for its beaches online, as toxic red tide blooms still linger.