Brevard Gets A Break From Red Tide

Red tide appears to be clearing in Brevard County.

For now some residents on Florida's east coast are breathing easier.

Recent tests show only background concentrations of red tide in Brevard County.

Tony Sasso of the advocacy group Keep Brevard Beautiful says the air is easier to breathe and fewer dead fish are washing up on county beaches.

“We’re getting a little breather, and hopefully that continues forever, for at least a while, anyway.”

It is not known how long the reprieve will last, although cooler temperatures are believed the temper the toxic algae’s growth.

Elsewhere in the state red tide continues to persist, especially in southwest Florida.