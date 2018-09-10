Bill Would Allow VA To Prescribe Medical Marijuana In Some States

Sen. Bill Nelson filed a bill last week that would provide veterans with more access to medical marijuana at the VA and open doors for more research on the drug.

The bill would allow VA doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to veterans in the 31 states where it is legal.

“Federal law prohibits VA doctors from prescribing or recommending medical marijuana to veterans,” Nelson said in a release. “This legislation will allow veterans in Florida and elsewhere the same access to legitimately prescribed medication, just as any other patient in those 31 states would have.”

Since marijuana is still considered illegal at the federal level, doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs are prohibited from prescribing it to veterans and research cannot be done to determine its efficacy at treating conditions from pain to PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

Nelson’s bill, which is cosponsored by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, would provide $10 million for research into the use of marijuana to treat veterans in pain and $5 million to study how access to medical marijuana may reduce opioid abuse among veterans.

Nearly 60 percent of veterans who return from service in the Middle East and more than 50 percent of older vets who use the VA are living with chronic pain, according to the bill.

Veterans in Florida and other states have been pushing the federal government to reclassify marijuana to reflect its medical value. Marijuana is classified as a schedule 1 drug, along with heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

The American Legion polled its 2 million members and found that 92 percent favored more Marijuana research. The organization's members are war veterans and 22 percent reported using marijuana for medical reasons.

The group has since pushed Congress to reclassify marijuana but that request has gone nowhere.

At a recent stop in Orlando, new VA Secretary Robert Wilkie says he's got to follow the rules.

“I'm not a doctor, never played one on television,” Wilkie said. “I'm not a scientist. I will follow the federal law. And the federal law is very clear.”