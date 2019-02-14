Bayfront Health St. Petersburg CEO, CFO resign

Two top officials at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg are stepping down.

The hospital announced the resignation of its CEO John McLain effective Feb. 28. Pam Modisett, the hospital’s CFO also resigned.

“We are grateful to both John and Pam for their service to our hospital,” a release from hospital spokeswoman Elena Paredes said. “A search to identify permanent leaders for these key leadership positions will begin immediately.”

Bayfront Health Regional President and CEO Joe Mullany will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is appointed.

McLain was named CEO of the hospital in July 2017, after serving in the same position at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. During his tenure, the hospital expanded by recruiting 10 new providers and opening a free-standing emergency room in Pinellas Park and new locations for primary care, according to the release.

McLain also oversaw the start of the hospital's $22 million emergency room expansion at its main campus in downtown St. Petersburg.

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is a level II trauma center. It has 480 hospital beds and more than 550 affiliated physicians.

