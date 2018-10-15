Affordable Care Act Enrollment Starts Nov. 1

The enrollment period for buying health insurance through the federal government starts Nov. 1. And in Florida, premiums should be relatively low compared to previous years.

Florida insurers requested the lowest premium hikes under so-called Obamacare since the law's inception, despite numerous obstacles from the Trump administration.

The state's largest insurer, Florida Blue, which is offering plans in all 67 counties, requested a meager increase of less than half a percent. The other nine insurers requested to raise their rates by an average of about 5 percent. That compares to an average increase of 45 percent last year.

Florida once again led enrollment in the federal exchange, with 1.7 million consumers selecting a plan last season. The vast majority received funds to help pay for their insurance.

Enrollment runs through December 15.

