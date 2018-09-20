3 Children, 2 Adults Hospitalized; Possible Carbon Monoxide

  • Carol City Elementary School in Miami Gardens was the site of what appears to be a carbon monoxide leak.
    Google

Officials say they were testing for carbon monoxide at a Miami Gardens school after three children and two adults were hospitalized.

The Miami Herald reports that rescue workers responded to Carol City Elementary School Wednesday afternoon after the alarm on a carbon monoxide detector went off.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says units took patients to two different local hospitals. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Classes weren't being held in observance of Yom Kippur, but the Miami-Dade County Public Schools calendar has Wednesday listed as a Teacher Planning Day.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is toxic to humans and animals.

