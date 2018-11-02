2 Residents, Staff Member Hurt In Florida Nursing Home Fire

Authorities say a fire broke out in a South Florida nursing home, injuring two residents and a staff member.

The SunSentinel reports more than 100 people were evacuated when the fire started in a resident's room after 11 p.m. Thursday in Plantation, which is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

Plantation Fire officials say one nursing home resident was being treated for burns and another for smoke inhalation. There was no immediate word on the injuries to the staff member.

Firefighters say the found heavy smoke in the hallway outside the room that was on fire.

The newspaper reports that by early Friday, most residents had returned to their rooms.