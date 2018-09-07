1 Year Later: 2 First Coast Areas Getting More FEMA Money For Irma Clean-Up Costs

St. Johns County and the City of Jacksonville Beach will be getting more money from the federal government to help with clean-up costs associated with Hurricane Irma last September.



According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Jacksonville Beach will get more than a million dollars as reimbursement for disposing of damaged trees, tree limbs and other storm debris.

FEMA will reimburse St. Johns County $3.5 million for debris removal.

That is in addition to the nearly $6.6 million the government has already approved for Irma-related expenses in St. Johns County.

