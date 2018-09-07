1 Year Later: 2 First Coast Areas Getting More FEMA Money For Irma Clean-Up Costs

By Sep 7, 2018
  • Hurricane Irma storm debris in St. Johns County is pictured in this September 2017 file photo.
    ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO
St. Johns County and the City of Jacksonville Beach will be getting more money from the federal government to help with clean-up costs associated with Hurricane Irma last September.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Jacksonville Beach will get more than a million dollars as reimbursement for disposing of damaged trees, tree limbs and other storm debris.

FEMA will reimburse St. Johns County $3.5 million for debris removal.

That is in addition to the nearly $6.6 million the government has already approved for Irma-related expenses in St. Johns County.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter @cydwjctnews.

Tags: 
FEMA
Hurricane Irma
2017 Hurricane Season
duval county

